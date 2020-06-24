10010 Fremont Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Immaculate Side/Side Split Level 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with beautifully remodeled kitchen and large sun porch. Attached garage and carport.Newly refinished hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets...this property won't last long! Large Kitchen with dining space opens to large glassed-in sun porch and can open windows to let in the breeze! Finished basement has a non-conforming 4th bedroom. Two sheds (one with electricity) for additional work and storage space! Conveniently located off 435 expressway for commuters!



General Information



Plan: Side/Side Split Style: Traditional

Construct: Frame, Vinyl Siding Roof: Composition

Garage: 1/Attached Basement: Concrete, Finished, Inside Entrance

Dining: Country Kitchen Lake:



Lot Desc: City Lot, Treed Utility Rm: Lower Level

Fireplace: 0/

Oth Rms: Den/Study, Sun Room



Remarks & Directions

New carpet and vinyl now completed ! Pride of ownership shows in this immaculate Side/Side Split Level home. 3 bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors.



Dir: 435 North to Bannister Road East. Right on Hillside then East on 99th St to Fremont Avenue.