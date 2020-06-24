All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10010 Fremont Ave
10010 Fremont Ave

10010 Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10010 Fremont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Immaculate Side/Side Split Level 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with beautifully remodeled kitchen and large sun porch. Attached garage and carport.Newly refinished hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets...this property won't last long! Large Kitchen with dining space opens to large glassed-in sun porch and can open windows to let in the breeze! Finished basement has a non-conforming 4th bedroom. Two sheds (one with electricity) for additional work and storage space! Conveniently located off 435 expressway for commuters!

General Information

Plan: Side/Side Split Style: Traditional
Construct: Frame, Vinyl Siding Roof: Composition
Garage: 1/Attached Basement: Concrete, Finished, Inside Entrance
Dining: Country Kitchen Lake:

Lot Desc: City Lot, Treed Utility Rm: Lower Level
Fireplace: 0/
Oth Rms: Den/Study, Sun Room

Remarks & Directions
Dir: 435 North to Bannister Road East. Right on Hillside then East on 99th St to Fremont Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 Fremont Ave have any available units?
10010 Fremont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10010 Fremont Ave have?
Some of 10010 Fremont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 Fremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10010 Fremont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 Fremont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10010 Fremont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10010 Fremont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10010 Fremont Ave offers parking.
Does 10010 Fremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 Fremont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 Fremont Ave have a pool?
No, 10010 Fremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10010 Fremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 10010 Fremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 Fremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10010 Fremont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
