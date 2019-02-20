All apartments in Independence
9812 E Kentucky Rd
9812 E Kentucky Rd

9812 South Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9812 South Kentucky Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Walking distance to Elementary School. No pets or smokers. Proof of Renter’s Insurance, car parking in driveway. Extra monthly $15 fee for home security system. Tenant also has to enroll and pay for a every 2 week yard maintenance plan. Each applicant 18 years and older will have a credit check, background check and eviction history records. Rental/work history, and the 3 most recent pay stubs most be provided. First month, last month’s rent and house deposit is required to move in. Available to rent in March 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 E Kentucky Rd have any available units?
9812 E Kentucky Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 9812 E Kentucky Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9812 E Kentucky Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 E Kentucky Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9812 E Kentucky Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 9812 E Kentucky Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9812 E Kentucky Rd offers parking.
Does 9812 E Kentucky Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9812 E Kentucky Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 E Kentucky Rd have a pool?
No, 9812 E Kentucky Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9812 E Kentucky Rd have accessible units?
No, 9812 E Kentucky Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 E Kentucky Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9812 E Kentucky Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9812 E Kentucky Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9812 E Kentucky Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

