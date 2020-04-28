9621 Sterling

Amenities

Unique Opportunity for free standing office building at reasonable rent with over 3,500 sf. Owner is also willing to sell or possible lease purchase. Main level is open office space with ADA access. The second floor has three offices, restroom and kitchenette. Kitchenette can be converted into another office. The lower level is finished and could be used as office, employee lounge or entertainment. There is a bar and spiral staircase as well as walkout for access. Lower level has separate entrance also Close to I-55. Great for professional office, insurance, accountant, marketing or law firm. Building has a natural gas backup generator. Zoned HVAC