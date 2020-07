Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Studio apartment. Includes 2 parking spaces, fridge and stove. Washer and dryer hook ups in the garage. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing. We are not excepting Section 8 vouchers at this time.