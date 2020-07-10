8912 East Roberts Street

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Independence has tons of Charm! Large living room with beautiful architecture. Spacious formal dining room as well as an eat-in-kitchen with lots of cabinet space. One bedroom on first floor and two spacious bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.