Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8912 East Roberts Street

8912 East Roberts Street · No Longer Available
Location

8912 East Roberts Street, Independence, MO 64053
Harrison

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Independence has tons of Charm! Large living room with beautiful architecture. Spacious formal dining room as well as an eat-in-kitchen with lots of cabinet space. One bedroom on first floor and two spacious bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8912 East Roberts Street have any available units?
8912 East Roberts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 8912 East Roberts Street currently offering any rent specials?
8912 East Roberts Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8912 East Roberts Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8912 East Roberts Street is pet friendly.
Does 8912 East Roberts Street offer parking?
No, 8912 East Roberts Street does not offer parking.
Does 8912 East Roberts Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8912 East Roberts Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8912 East Roberts Street have a pool?
No, 8912 East Roberts Street does not have a pool.
Does 8912 East Roberts Street have accessible units?
No, 8912 East Roberts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8912 East Roberts Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8912 East Roberts Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8912 East Roberts Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8912 East Roberts Street does not have units with air conditioning.

