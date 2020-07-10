All apartments in Independence
811 S Lake Drive
811 S Lake Drive

811 S Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

811 S Lake Dr, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d6d5fd053 ---- This ranch-style house is lovely for the outdoors-y types with pond access for fishing! What we love about this house is the all-seasons enclosed front porch and the wrap-around deck to enjoy the fresh air. Two bedrooms are carpeted with the remaining bedroom and the rest of the flooring in gleaming hardwoods. The updated bathroom fixtures are nice and the eat-in kitchen is spacious. The fully fenced yard looks out onto the pond making it a great place for a peaceful evenings. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

