722 North Cottage Avenue

This 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom is completely updated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and beautiful tile back splash. New carpet and interior/exterior paint. New tile in kitchen and bathroom. Huge living room with custom built ins. Spacious bedrooms. Fenced back yard for lovely fall evenings.



Sorry, no pets at this time.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

