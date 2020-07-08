All apartments in Independence
722 North Cottage Avenue
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:13 PM

722 North Cottage Avenue

722 North Cottage Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 North Cottage Street, Independence, MO 64050
McCoy

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom is completely updated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and beautiful tile back splash. New carpet and interior/exterior paint. New tile in kitchen and bathroom. Huge living room with custom built ins. Spacious bedrooms. Fenced back yard for lovely fall evenings.

Sorry, no pets at this time.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 North Cottage Avenue have any available units?
722 North Cottage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 722 North Cottage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
722 North Cottage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 North Cottage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 North Cottage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 722 North Cottage Avenue offer parking?
No, 722 North Cottage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 722 North Cottage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 North Cottage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 North Cottage Avenue have a pool?
No, 722 North Cottage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 722 North Cottage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 722 North Cottage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 722 North Cottage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 North Cottage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 North Cottage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 North Cottage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

