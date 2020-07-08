609 North Hocker Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This home is ready to move in. Cute kitchen that opens to the dining room and living room. The Kitchen is furnished with a large refrigerator, microwave and stove/oven. There are two nice sized bedrooms and good sized bathroom. The unfinished basement would be great for additional storage. New 30 year Timberline roof. New carpet, fresh paint and updated light fixtures. This home is a Ranch style (no steps) for those wanting all the living space on one floor. Laundry room is on the main floor off of the Kitchen and comes with furnished washer and dryer. Large backyard for entertaining and covered parking on the side of the home. This is one you must see!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.