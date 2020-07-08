All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 609 North Hocker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
609 North Hocker Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 3:18 PM

609 North Hocker Avenue

609 North Hocker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

609 North Hocker Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This home is ready to move in. Cute kitchen that opens to the dining room and living room. The Kitchen is furnished with a large refrigerator, microwave and stove/oven. There are two nice sized bedrooms and good sized bathroom. The unfinished basement would be great for additional storage. New 30 year Timberline roof. New carpet, fresh paint and updated light fixtures. This home is a Ranch style (no steps) for those wanting all the living space on one floor. Laundry room is on the main floor off of the Kitchen and comes with furnished washer and dryer. Large backyard for entertaining and covered parking on the side of the home. This is one you must see!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 North Hocker Avenue have any available units?
609 North Hocker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 North Hocker Avenue have?
Some of 609 North Hocker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 North Hocker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 North Hocker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 North Hocker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 North Hocker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 609 North Hocker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 609 North Hocker Avenue offers parking.
Does 609 North Hocker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 North Hocker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 North Hocker Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 North Hocker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 North Hocker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 North Hocker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 North Hocker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 North Hocker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City