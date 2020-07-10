All apartments in Independence
607 North Hocker Avenue

Location

607 North Hocker Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable 2 bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Independence is in the highly rated Independence school district. Spacious living room with lots of natural light. Very open floor plan and all living space on one level. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space for storage and separate island area for meal prep. Off the Kitchen is the washer/dryer units. New carpet in bedrooms. Backyard and deck are huge - great for spending time outdoors! Make this home yours!!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available 3/13/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 North Hocker Avenue have any available units?
607 North Hocker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 North Hocker Avenue have?
Some of 607 North Hocker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 North Hocker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
607 North Hocker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 North Hocker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 North Hocker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 607 North Hocker Avenue offer parking?
No, 607 North Hocker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 607 North Hocker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 North Hocker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 North Hocker Avenue have a pool?
No, 607 North Hocker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 607 North Hocker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 607 North Hocker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 607 North Hocker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 North Hocker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
