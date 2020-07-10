607 North Hocker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable 2 bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Independence is in the highly rated Independence school district. Spacious living room with lots of natural light. Very open floor plan and all living space on one level. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space for storage and separate island area for meal prep. Off the Kitchen is the washer/dryer units. New carpet in bedrooms. Backyard and deck are huge - great for spending time outdoors! Make this home yours!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available 3/13/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.