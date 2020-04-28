All apartments in Independence
551 North Powahatan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

551 North Powahatan Drive

551 N Powahatan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

551 N Powahatan Dr, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances for a sleek look. The kitchen also includes a large breakfast bar. The kitchen is also in the lower level of the home. Upstairs, there is a living area with 3 bedrooms and a full hall bath and hardwood floors throughout. Back downstairs, a bonus room accompanies the kitchen and a small dining area. The laundry room is attached to the bonus room and there is a half bath just off the kitchen. Out back, a large patio overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard with a gazebo for outside relaxation and the home has a 1 car garage around front. Located on quiet street, this unique little home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 North Powahatan Drive have any available units?
551 North Powahatan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 North Powahatan Drive have?
Some of 551 North Powahatan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 North Powahatan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
551 North Powahatan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 North Powahatan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 North Powahatan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 551 North Powahatan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 551 North Powahatan Drive does offer parking.
Does 551 North Powahatan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 North Powahatan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 North Powahatan Drive have a pool?
No, 551 North Powahatan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 551 North Powahatan Drive have accessible units?
No, 551 North Powahatan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 551 North Powahatan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 North Powahatan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
