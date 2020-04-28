551 North Powahatan Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances for a sleek look. The kitchen also includes a large breakfast bar. The kitchen is also in the lower level of the home. Upstairs, there is a living area with 3 bedrooms and a full hall bath and hardwood floors throughout. Back downstairs, a bonus room accompanies the kitchen and a small dining area. The laundry room is attached to the bonus room and there is a half bath just off the kitchen. Out back, a large patio overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard with a gazebo for outside relaxation and the home has a 1 car garage around front. Located on quiet street, this unique little home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.