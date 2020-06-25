Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom / 2 bath Home for rent -504 N Westwood Drive Independence MO 64052 - 504 N Westwood Dr, Independence, MO

3 bedroom / 2 bath cozy home in nice neighborhood. Front porch, large master bedroom, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, above-range microwave, dishwasher, fresh paint, new carpet, shed in the backyard.



$925 Rent / $925 Security Deposit



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- No felonies



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com

$40 Application fee per adult occupant



(RLNE3896358)