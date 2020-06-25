All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 18 2019

504 N Westwood Drive

504 N Westwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

504 N Westwood Dr, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom / 2 bath Home for rent -504 N Westwood Drive Independence MO 64052 - 504 N Westwood Dr, Independence, MO
3 bedroom / 2 bath cozy home in nice neighborhood. Front porch, large master bedroom, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, above-range microwave, dishwasher, fresh paint, new carpet, shed in the backyard.

$925 Rent / $925 Security Deposit

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- No felonies

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant

(RLNE3896358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

