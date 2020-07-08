5016 South Kendall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! Home has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry. The living room has high ceilings with beams, large windows, and a gas fireplace. There is a bonus room towards the back of the home that provides immediate access to the back wooden deck. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a 6ft wooden fence and also contains a shed for extra storage. Back inside, the basement area is finished and the home has a two car garage. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.