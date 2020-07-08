All apartments in Independence
5016 South Kendall Drive
5016 South Kendall Drive

5016 Kendall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Kendall Drive, Independence, MO 64055
Highland Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! Home has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry. The living room has high ceilings with beams, large windows, and a gas fireplace. There is a bonus room towards the back of the home that provides immediate access to the back wooden deck. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a 6ft wooden fence and also contains a shed for extra storage. Back inside, the basement area is finished and the home has a two car garage. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 South Kendall Drive have any available units?
5016 South Kendall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 South Kendall Drive have?
Some of 5016 South Kendall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 South Kendall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5016 South Kendall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 South Kendall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 South Kendall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5016 South Kendall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5016 South Kendall Drive offers parking.
Does 5016 South Kendall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 South Kendall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 South Kendall Drive have a pool?
No, 5016 South Kendall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5016 South Kendall Drive have accessible units?
No, 5016 South Kendall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 South Kendall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 South Kendall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

