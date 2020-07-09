All apartments in Independence
4310 S Canterbury Place #1
4310 S Canterbury Place #1

4310 S Canterbury Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4310 S Canterbury Pl, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Main level one bedroom apartment in locked, brick small building behind Noland Rd! Lots of new restaurants and shopping, zip to I-70 or 40 hwy, great access with quiet living and lots of parking!
Water & Trash included. Tenant pays gas & electric. Laundry on site!

****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

