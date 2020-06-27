3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath ranch in Independence has tons of room to spread out. There's beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The living room has a gorgeous fireplace as a focal point and leads to a spacious dining room. The kitchen features tons of cabinets space and stainless steel appliances. The home has a large yard for evening entertainment.



Sorry no pets!



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 6/21/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.