All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard
Last updated August 10 2019 at 12:21 AM

3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard

3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Independence, MO 64052
Pitcher

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath ranch in Independence has tons of room to spread out. There's beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The living room has a gorgeous fireplace as a focal point and leads to a spacious dining room. The kitchen features tons of cabinets space and stainless steel appliances. The home has a large yard for evening entertainment.

Sorry no pets!

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 6/21/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3846 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City