3813 South Main Street

Updated and ready to go home in Independence. This 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home will go fast!! All of the big ticket items have been done. This property has fresh paint throughout, new carpet in the Living Room and Bedrooms, new LVT flooring in the Eat-in Kitchen (comes with a gas stove), remodeled bathroom and a dry, solid large basement where you'll find the washer/dryer hookups. All the bedrooms are generously sized with ceiling fans. There is a great deck out front that is a great space for leisure and a big backyard with privacy fence for entertaining. Easy highway access and just minutes to restaurants and shopping. Great well established neighborhood. Come make this your NEW home!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.