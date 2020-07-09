All apartments in Independence
3813 South Main Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:45 PM

3813 South Main Street

3813 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

3813 South Main Street, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated and ready to go home in Independence. This 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home will go fast!! All of the big ticket items have been done. This property has fresh paint throughout, new carpet in the Living Room and Bedrooms, new LVT flooring in the Eat-in Kitchen (comes with a gas stove), remodeled bathroom and a dry, solid large basement where you'll find the washer/dryer hookups. All the bedrooms are generously sized with ceiling fans. There is a great deck out front that is a great space for leisure and a big backyard with privacy fence for entertaining. Easy highway access and just minutes to restaurants and shopping. Great well established neighborhood. Come make this your NEW home!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 South Main Street have any available units?
3813 South Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 South Main Street have?
Some of 3813 South Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
3813 South Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 South Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 South Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 3813 South Main Street offer parking?
No, 3813 South Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 3813 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 South Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 3813 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 3813 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 3813 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 South Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.

