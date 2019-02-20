All apartments in Independence
3805 Stonewall Court
3805 Stonewall Court

3805 Stonewall Court · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Stonewall Court, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent!

You really must come and see this nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home, located just off E. 39th St. and Lee's Summit Rd. you are close to shopping, restaurants, the Independence Shopping Center and more!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, large windows allowing tons of natural light, and a great floorplan!

The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a great eat-in breakfast nook area which leads directly onto the back deck which overlooks the beautiful backyard.

There is also an unfinished basement that offers tons of additional storage space!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today.

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Stonewall Court have any available units?
3805 Stonewall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Stonewall Court have?
Some of 3805 Stonewall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Stonewall Court currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Stonewall Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Stonewall Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Stonewall Court is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Stonewall Court offer parking?
No, 3805 Stonewall Court does not offer parking.
Does 3805 Stonewall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Stonewall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Stonewall Court have a pool?
No, 3805 Stonewall Court does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Stonewall Court have accessible units?
No, 3805 Stonewall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Stonewall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 Stonewall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
