Independence, MO
3624 South hocker Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:53 PM

3624 South hocker Drive

3624 S Hocker Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3624 S Hocker Ave, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home has so much to offer! 2 living areas with built-in shelving and hardwood floors. Breakfast bar and gas stove in the kitchen. Gorgeous standing shower in the hall bathroom. Basement area is finished with an additional full bathroom and laundry area. Sunroom and fenced in backyard. 2 car garage. Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 South hocker Drive have any available units?
3624 South hocker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 South hocker Drive have?
Some of 3624 South hocker Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 South hocker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3624 South hocker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 South hocker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3624 South hocker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3624 South hocker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3624 South hocker Drive offers parking.
Does 3624 South hocker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 South hocker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 South hocker Drive have a pool?
No, 3624 South hocker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3624 South hocker Drive have accessible units?
No, 3624 South hocker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 South hocker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 South hocker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
