3624 South hocker Drive

3624 S Hocker Ave, Independence, MO 64055 Sycamore
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home has so much to offer! 2 living areas with built-in shelving and hardwood floors. Breakfast bar and gas stove in the kitchen. Gorgeous standing shower in the hall bathroom. Basement area is finished with an additional full bathroom and laundry area. Sunroom and fenced in backyard. 2 car garage. Apply today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
