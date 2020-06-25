3624 South hocker Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home has so much to offer! 2 living areas with built-in shelving and hardwood floors. Breakfast bar and gas stove in the kitchen. Gorgeous standing shower in the hall bathroom. Basement area is finished with an additional full bathroom and laundry area. Sunroom and fenced in backyard. 2 car garage. Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.