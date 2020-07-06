All apartments in Independence
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:44 AM

3308 South Maywood Avenue

3308 Maywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Maywood Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Independence! New flooring throughout. Dining room has a sliding glass door to deck with a large fenced in back yard. Kitchen is highlighted by a beautiful glass tile backsplash to complement the striking modern cabinets. New stove and dishwasher. New Ceiling Fans/Blinds.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available 6/12/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 South Maywood Avenue have any available units?
3308 South Maywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 South Maywood Avenue have?
Some of 3308 South Maywood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 South Maywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3308 South Maywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 South Maywood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 South Maywood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3308 South Maywood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3308 South Maywood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3308 South Maywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 South Maywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 South Maywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3308 South Maywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3308 South Maywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3308 South Maywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 South Maywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 South Maywood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

