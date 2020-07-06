3308 South Maywood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan range

Completely updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Independence! New flooring throughout. Dining room has a sliding glass door to deck with a large fenced in back yard. Kitchen is highlighted by a beautiful glass tile backsplash to complement the striking modern cabinets. New stove and dishwasher. New Ceiling Fans/Blinds.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available 6/12/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.