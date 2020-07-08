3217 S Elizabeth Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Blackburn Elementary

Pioneer Ridge

Truman High



Remarkable home if you need space for a large family. The kitchen is over sized with hardwood floors. Counter top has a built in breakfast bar that will seat at least four. No worry about having room for a large dining room table. Spacious open area perfect fit. Sliding glass door allows nice natural light for the kitchen. Lots of cabinets and pantry.Three bedrooms upstairs.The master bedroom features two double closets.Master bathroom features shower and separate tub.The hall full bath is tiled,contains linen closet and tub shower combo. Large closets in the other two bedrooms upstairs. The remainder two full size bedrooms downstairs share a full bath from each room. Each bedroom has large walk in closets. Two car garage with deep inset on one side for extra storage space.



*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.