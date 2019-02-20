All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3214 S Hawthorne Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3214 S Hawthorne Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

3214 S Hawthorne Ave

3214 South Hawthorne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3214 South Hawthorne Street, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 bd / 3 ba with finished basment for Mother-in-law quarters - $1400 Independence - 3214 S Hawthorne Ave, Independence, MO 64052
LOOK NO FURTHER! This is a BEAUTIFUL 3 bd / 3 ba brick home on a corner-lot of a quiet neighborhood culdesac, with a circle pull-through drive way and a full finished basement. The massive fireplace will stun you when you enter the home. Ceiling fans, a large dining room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, flat-top stove, dishwasher will WOW your kitchen experience. There are TONS of cabinets and storage space in this lovely home. The Master bedroom is huge and overlooks the back yard deck. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet.

The finished basement has it's own fireplace and is adorned with a full kitchen and can accommodate bar stools. Plenty of storage or could use basement as a "mother-in-law quarters". Full bathroom and laundry area downstairs.Attached 2-car garagewith workbench area.

HURRY! THIS ONE IS A MUST-SEE & WON'T LAST!

Rent $1400 / Security Deposit $1400

.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5699068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 S Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
3214 S Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 S Hawthorne Ave have?
Some of 3214 S Hawthorne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 S Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3214 S Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 S Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 S Hawthorne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3214 S Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3214 S Hawthorne Ave offers parking.
Does 3214 S Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 S Hawthorne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 S Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 3214 S Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3214 S Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 3214 S Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 S Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 S Hawthorne Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City