BEAUTIFUL 3 bd / 3 ba with finished basment for Mother-in-law quarters - $1400 Independence - 3214 S Hawthorne Ave, Independence, MO 64052

LOOK NO FURTHER! This is a BEAUTIFUL 3 bd / 3 ba brick home on a corner-lot of a quiet neighborhood culdesac, with a circle pull-through drive way and a full finished basement. The massive fireplace will stun you when you enter the home. Ceiling fans, a large dining room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, flat-top stove, dishwasher will WOW your kitchen experience. There are TONS of cabinets and storage space in this lovely home. The Master bedroom is huge and overlooks the back yard deck. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet.



The finished basement has it's own fireplace and is adorned with a full kitchen and can accommodate bar stools. Plenty of storage or could use basement as a "mother-in-law quarters". Full bathroom and laundry area downstairs.Attached 2-car garagewith workbench area.



HURRY! THIS ONE IS A MUST-SEE & WON'T LAST!



Rent $1400 / Security Deposit $1400



.Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

-No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



