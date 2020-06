Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated 3 bedroom home, ready for you to come home to! Luxurious carpet and easy maintenance LVT flooring, designer paint and custom tile work in kitchen and bathroom!



Great deck overlooking HUGE fully fenced back yard!



Unfinished basement offers tons of storage space.



Stove, Fridge & Dishwasher included.



Pets are welcome with applicable fees based on size of animal.



Click the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!