Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great ranch home will have new carpet and fresh paint! Lovely kitchen cabinets and beautiful bathrooms. Home sits on large lot in neighborhood with mature trees. Home has off street parking and a great deck for entertaining outside. HUGE YARD FOR THE KIDS!



Pets are permitted with applicable fees based on size.



Click the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with more questions!