Independence, MO
2409 S Crescent Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2409 S Crescent Ave

2409 South Crescent Avenue · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
2409 South Crescent Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
3 Bedrooms

Unit 2409 S Crescent Ave · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Ranch available SOON! Nicely remodeled home, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE4062248)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 2409 S Crescent Ave have any available units?
2409 S Crescent Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 S Crescent Ave have?
Some of 2409 S Crescent Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 S Crescent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2409 S Crescent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 S Crescent Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 S Crescent Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2409 S Crescent Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2409 S Crescent Ave offers parking.
Does 2409 S Crescent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 S Crescent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 S Crescent Ave have a pool?
No, 2409 S Crescent Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2409 S Crescent Ave have accessible units?
No, 2409 S Crescent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 S Crescent Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 S Crescent Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
