2000 S Ash Ave

Amenities
$795 2 bd / 1 ba HOUSE Independence - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 2000 Ash Ave, Independence
2 bd / 1 ba House with an enclosed fenced yard and an unfinished basement. Kitchen has upgraded counter tops and a large panty with pull-out shelves for tons of storage. There is a main living room and a seperate den off the kitchen and dining room. This is a spacious 2 bedroom home with 1 bathroom. Laundry hook ups are located in the unfinished basement. Attached 1-car garage.
$795 Rent / $795 Security Deposit
.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE5393799)