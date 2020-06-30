2000 S Ash Ave

Amenities

$795 2 bd / 1 ba HOUSE Independence - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 2000 Ash Ave, Independence

2 bd / 1 ba House with an enclosed fenced yard and an unfinished basement. Kitchen has upgraded counter tops and a large panty with pull-out shelves for tons of storage. There is a main living room and a seperate den off the kitchen and dining room. This is a spacious 2 bedroom home with 1 bathroom. Laundry hook ups are located in the unfinished basement. Attached 1-car garage.



$795 Rent / $795 Security Deposit



.Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

-No Housing Vouchers



