2000 S Ash Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

2000 S Ash Ave

2000 South Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2000 South Ash Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$795 2 bd / 1 ba HOUSE Independence - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 2000 Ash Ave, Independence
2 bd / 1 ba House with an enclosed fenced yard and an unfinished basement. Kitchen has upgraded counter tops and a large panty with pull-out shelves for tons of storage. There is a main living room and a seperate den off the kitchen and dining room. This is a spacious 2 bedroom home with 1 bathroom. Laundry hook ups are located in the unfinished basement. Attached 1-car garage.

$795 Rent / $795 Security Deposit

.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5393799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 S Ash Ave have any available units?
2000 S Ash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 S Ash Ave have?
Some of 2000 S Ash Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 S Ash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2000 S Ash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 S Ash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 S Ash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2000 S Ash Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2000 S Ash Ave offers parking.
Does 2000 S Ash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 S Ash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 S Ash Ave have a pool?
No, 2000 S Ash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2000 S Ash Ave have accessible units?
No, 2000 S Ash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 S Ash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 S Ash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

