Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:30 PM

1915 S Overton Avenue

1915 South Overton Avenue · (404) 496-9940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1915 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing by Torrine and Renters Warehouse. Available NOW! This charming two bedroom 1 bathroom includes bonus office/3rd bedroom. located in historic Independence. This open living area with gorgeous fireplace,complimented by beautiful hardwood floors, leading into a large dining area. Kitchen is updated with beautiful countertops and cabinets. One bedroom on the main floor. 1 bedroom and bonus room upstairs. A one car detached garage located out back. Qualifications: combined household income equaling 3 times the rent, reasonable credit, no evictions within the past five years. Application fee 45 dollars per adult. No pets or section 8 at this time. Please contact Torrine Hunter with any questions. thunter@renterswarehouse.com or text 404-496-9940 for a return call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 S Overton Avenue have any available units?
1915 S Overton Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 S Overton Avenue have?
Some of 1915 S Overton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 S Overton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1915 S Overton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 S Overton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1915 S Overton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1915 S Overton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1915 S Overton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1915 S Overton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 S Overton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 S Overton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1915 S Overton Avenue has a pool.
Does 1915 S Overton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1915 S Overton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 S Overton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 S Overton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
