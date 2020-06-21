1915 S Overton Avenue

Amenities

Another great listing by Torrine and Renters Warehouse. Available NOW! This charming two bedroom 1 bathroom includes bonus office/3rd bedroom. located in historic Independence. This open living area with gorgeous fireplace,complimented by beautiful hardwood floors, leading into a large dining area. Kitchen is updated with beautiful countertops and cabinets. One bedroom on the main floor. 1 bedroom and bonus room upstairs. A one car detached garage located out back. Qualifications: combined household income equaling 3 times the rent, reasonable credit, no evictions within the past five years. Application fee 45 dollars per adult. No pets or section 8 at this time. Please contact Torrine Hunter with any questions. thunter@renterswarehouse.com or text 404-496-9940 for a return call.