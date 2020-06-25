Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

1907 S. Hawthorne Ave in Independence is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent for $675.00 a month. This property has hardwood floors central air with single car garage for additional storage. Washer and dryer hook ups gas furnace and a fenced in back yard. The security deposit is $675.00 and all utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769. This property doers not take a section 8 vouchers.