Independence, MO
1907 S Hawthorne Ave
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

1907 S Hawthorne Ave

1907 S Hawthorne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1907 S Hawthorne Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1907 S. Hawthorne Ave in Independence is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent for $675.00 a month. This property has hardwood floors central air with single car garage for additional storage. Washer and dryer hook ups gas furnace and a fenced in back yard. The security deposit is $675.00 and all utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769. This property doers not take a section 8 vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 S Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
1907 S Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 S Hawthorne Ave have?
Some of 1907 S Hawthorne Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 S Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1907 S Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 S Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1907 S Hawthorne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1907 S Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1907 S Hawthorne Ave offers parking.
Does 1907 S Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 S Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 S Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 1907 S Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1907 S Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1907 S Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 S Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 S Hawthorne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
