1907 S Hawthorne Ave, Independence, MO 64052 Hill Park
1907 S. Hawthorne Ave in Independence is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent for $675.00 a month. This property has hardwood floors central air with single car garage for additional storage. Washer and dryer hook ups gas furnace and a fenced in back yard. The security deposit is $675.00 and all utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769. This property doers not take a section 8 vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
