19016 East Ponca Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:50 PM

19016 East Ponca Drive

19016 East Ponca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19016 East Ponca Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
True 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with walk - out basement, single car garage and large fenced yard. Fresh Paint and nice hardwood floors throughout.
Spacious Sunroom/Screened Porch. Basement has over-sized laundry room with ample storage space.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19016 East Ponca Drive have any available units?
19016 East Ponca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 19016 East Ponca Drive have?
Some of 19016 East Ponca Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19016 East Ponca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19016 East Ponca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19016 East Ponca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19016 East Ponca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19016 East Ponca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19016 East Ponca Drive offers parking.
Does 19016 East Ponca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19016 East Ponca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19016 East Ponca Drive have a pool?
No, 19016 East Ponca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19016 East Ponca Drive have accessible units?
No, 19016 East Ponca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19016 East Ponca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19016 East Ponca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

