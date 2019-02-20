19016 East Ponca Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!

True 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with walk - out basement, single car garage and large fenced yard. Fresh Paint and nice hardwood floors throughout.

Spacious Sunroom/Screened Porch. Basement has over-sized laundry room with ample storage space.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.