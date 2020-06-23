All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 18613 East 20th Street Court South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
18613 East 20th Street Court South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18613 East 20th Street Court South

18613 East 20th Street Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Bridger
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18613 East 20th Street Court South, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has an open floor plan with a lot of great amenities. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island in the kitchen. There is a sliding glass door in the dining area that leads to the back deck. In the basement, there is a 4th bedroom, a bonus room, the laundry room with a full bath! Come tour this home today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18613 East 20th Street Court South have any available units?
18613 East 20th Street Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18613 East 20th Street Court South have?
Some of 18613 East 20th Street Court South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18613 East 20th Street Court South currently offering any rent specials?
18613 East 20th Street Court South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18613 East 20th Street Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 18613 East 20th Street Court South is pet friendly.
Does 18613 East 20th Street Court South offer parking?
No, 18613 East 20th Street Court South does not offer parking.
Does 18613 East 20th Street Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18613 East 20th Street Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18613 East 20th Street Court South have a pool?
No, 18613 East 20th Street Court South does not have a pool.
Does 18613 East 20th Street Court South have accessible units?
No, 18613 East 20th Street Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 18613 East 20th Street Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 18613 East 20th Street Court South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City