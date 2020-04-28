18613 East 19 Terrace South

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is update with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace in the living room. Kitchen island for extra space and storage. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with double sinks. Basement area is finished with an additional full bathroom and a fourth bedroom. Laundry hookups located in finished basement. Wooden deck and 6ft privacy fence in the backyard and 2 car garage around front. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.