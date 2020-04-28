All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 18613 East 19 Terrace South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
18613 East 19 Terrace South
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

18613 East 19 Terrace South

18613 E 19th Ter S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Bridger
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18613 E 19th Ter S, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is update with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace in the living room. Kitchen island for extra space and storage. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with double sinks. Basement area is finished with an additional full bathroom and a fourth bedroom. Laundry hookups located in finished basement. Wooden deck and 6ft privacy fence in the backyard and 2 car garage around front. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18613 East 19 Terrace South have any available units?
18613 East 19 Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18613 East 19 Terrace South have?
Some of 18613 East 19 Terrace South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18613 East 19 Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
18613 East 19 Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18613 East 19 Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 18613 East 19 Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 18613 East 19 Terrace South offer parking?
Yes, 18613 East 19 Terrace South offers parking.
Does 18613 East 19 Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18613 East 19 Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18613 East 19 Terrace South have a pool?
No, 18613 East 19 Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 18613 East 19 Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 18613 East 19 Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 18613 East 19 Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 18613 East 19 Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City