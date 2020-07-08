All apartments in Independence
18506 East 7th Street North

Location

18506 East 7th Street North, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom house is energy efficient, had updated stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans throughout. Rooms are spacious and bathrooms have gorgeous tile work. Large fenced backyard perfect for evening entertainment. Minutes to shops, restaurants and easy access to 24 and 291 highways.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 5/17/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18506 East 7th Street North have any available units?
18506 East 7th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18506 East 7th Street North have?
Some of 18506 East 7th Street North's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18506 East 7th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
18506 East 7th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18506 East 7th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 18506 East 7th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 18506 East 7th Street North offer parking?
No, 18506 East 7th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 18506 East 7th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18506 East 7th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18506 East 7th Street North have a pool?
No, 18506 East 7th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 18506 East 7th Street North have accessible units?
No, 18506 East 7th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 18506 East 7th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 18506 East 7th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.

