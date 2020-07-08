18506 East 7th Street North

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom house is energy efficient, had updated stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans throughout. Rooms are spacious and bathrooms have gorgeous tile work. Large fenced backyard perfect for evening entertainment. Minutes to shops, restaurants and easy access to 24 and 291 highways.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 5/17/19



