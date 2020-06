Amenities

This 800 Sq ft property was built in 1928 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Has Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome. Must have a 3 bedroom Voucher or meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com