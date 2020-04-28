16620 East 3 Terrace North

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You simply must see this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Independence, MO. Beautiful, large updated kitchen has eat-in area for dining. Carpeted throughout. Has washer/dryer hook ups. Fully finished basement.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.