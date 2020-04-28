All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 28 2020

16620 East 3 Terrace North

16620 East 3rd Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

16620 East 3rd Terrace North, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You simply must see this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Independence, MO. Beautiful, large updated kitchen has eat-in area for dining. Carpeted throughout. Has washer/dryer hook ups. Fully finished basement.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

