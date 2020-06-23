All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 16506 East 35th Terrace South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
16506 East 35th Terrace South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16506 East 35th Terrace South

16506 E 35th Ter S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16506 E 35th Ter S, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come take a look at this cozy home just off 1-70 and Lees Summit Rd!
Located on a quiet block with easy access to schools and highways!
Enjoy a large living room with separate, open dining space!
All new paint and carpet throughout!
Freshly painted white kitchen cabinets with refrigerator, range and new dishwasher provided!
3 bedrooms with nice closet space and 1 bath with clean, updated finishes throughout!
Wrap around driveway to your extended 2 car garage and full clean basement for tons of storage.
Enjoy beings outdoors with a huge poured concrete back patio that is perfect for grilling!
Large backyard!
Sorry no pets, no vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16506 East 35th Terrace South have any available units?
16506 East 35th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16506 East 35th Terrace South have?
Some of 16506 East 35th Terrace South's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16506 East 35th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
16506 East 35th Terrace South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16506 East 35th Terrace South pet-friendly?
No, 16506 East 35th Terrace South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 16506 East 35th Terrace South offer parking?
Yes, 16506 East 35th Terrace South does offer parking.
Does 16506 East 35th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16506 East 35th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16506 East 35th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 16506 East 35th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 16506 East 35th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 16506 East 35th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 16506 East 35th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16506 East 35th Terrace South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City