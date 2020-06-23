16506 East 35th Terrace South

Amenities
Come take a look at this cozy home just off 1-70 and Lees Summit Rd!
Located on a quiet block with easy access to schools and highways!
Enjoy a large living room with separate, open dining space!
All new paint and carpet throughout!
Freshly painted white kitchen cabinets with refrigerator, range and new dishwasher provided!
3 bedrooms with nice closet space and 1 bath with clean, updated finishes throughout!
Wrap around driveway to your extended 2 car garage and full clean basement for tons of storage.
Enjoy beings outdoors with a huge poured concrete back patio that is perfect for grilling!
Large backyard!
Sorry no pets, no vouchers.