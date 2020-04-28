1617 S McCoy Street

Amenities

Independence Single Family Home remodeled - This Independence MO home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. The Kitchen and Bathrooms have been totally remodeled. The Kitchen includes:Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Stove. Washer and Dryer hookups are located in the unfinished Basement. The home has mix of Laminate and New Carpeting and Paint throughout the home. The Basement has good storage. There is off street parking for two cars and a single car Garage. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $895.00 per Month.



