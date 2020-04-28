All apartments in Independence
1617 S McCoy Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1617 S McCoy Street

1617 South Mc Coy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1617 South Mc Coy Street, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Independence Single Family Home remodeled - This Independence MO home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. The Kitchen and Bathrooms have been totally remodeled. The Kitchen includes:Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Stove. Washer and Dryer hookups are located in the unfinished Basement. The home has mix of Laminate and New Carpeting and Paint throughout the home. The Basement has good storage. There is off street parking for two cars and a single car Garage. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $895.00 per Month.

(RLNE5652757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 S McCoy Street have any available units?
1617 S McCoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 S McCoy Street have?
Some of 1617 S McCoy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 S McCoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1617 S McCoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 S McCoy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 S McCoy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1617 S McCoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1617 S McCoy Street offers parking.
Does 1617 S McCoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 S McCoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 S McCoy Street have a pool?
No, 1617 S McCoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1617 S McCoy Street have accessible units?
No, 1617 S McCoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 S McCoy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 S McCoy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

