1616 S Pleasant St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is truly the hidden gem you've been searching for! You will be the go to home for football parties! With an ecclectic layout you will want to call this home yours!



Contact our Leasing Department for help in getting a tour scheduled today!



If you love it (which we KNOW you will) submit your application to make the home yours.



Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com



Please allow 3-5 business days for application processing. As a reminder applications are processed in the order they are received, thank you!