All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1616 S Pleasant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1616 S Pleasant St
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:09 AM

1616 S Pleasant St

1616 South Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1616 South Pleasant Street, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is truly the hidden gem you've been searching for! You will be the go to home for football parties! With an ecclectic layout you will want to call this home yours!

Contact our Leasing Department for help in getting a tour scheduled today!

If you love it (which we KNOW you will) submit your application to make the home yours.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3-5 business days for application processing. As a reminder applications are processed in the order they are received, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 S Pleasant St have any available units?
1616 S Pleasant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1616 S Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
1616 S Pleasant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 S Pleasant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 S Pleasant St is pet friendly.
Does 1616 S Pleasant St offer parking?
No, 1616 S Pleasant St does not offer parking.
Does 1616 S Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 S Pleasant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 S Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 1616 S Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 1616 S Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 1616 S Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 S Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 S Pleasant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 S Pleasant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 S Pleasant St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City