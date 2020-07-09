All apartments in Independence
Location

1609 South Ralston Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come home to this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Independence. ALL remodeled and ALL new! Wood laminate flooring throughout. Cook up a storm with tons of counter space in the kitchen and lots of cabinet storage. All appliances are new and provided. Washer and dryer hooks off the Kitchen. All one level living- no stairs! Bedrooms have plenty of space to spread out. This home has lots of style and character. Large detached garage and backyard. Enjoy evenings out back on the covered patio. MUST SEE!

Pet Policy: Up to 1 small pet possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $850

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 South Ralston Avenue have any available units?
1609 South Ralston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 South Ralston Avenue have?
Some of 1609 South Ralston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 South Ralston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1609 South Ralston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 South Ralston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 South Ralston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1609 South Ralston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1609 South Ralston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1609 South Ralston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 South Ralston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 South Ralston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1609 South Ralston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1609 South Ralston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1609 South Ralston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 South Ralston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 South Ralston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
