1609 South Ralston Avenue

Come home to this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Independence. ALL remodeled and ALL new! Wood laminate flooring throughout. Cook up a storm with tons of counter space in the kitchen and lots of cabinet storage. All appliances are new and provided. Washer and dryer hooks off the Kitchen. All one level living- no stairs! Bedrooms have plenty of space to spread out. This home has lots of style and character. Large detached garage and backyard. Enjoy evenings out back on the covered patio. MUST SEE!



Pet Policy: Up to 1 small pet possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $850



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.