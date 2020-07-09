All apartments in Independence
16013 East 30th Terrace South
16013 East 30th Terrace South

16013 E 30th Ter S · No Longer Available
Location

16013 E 30th Ter S, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
online portal
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
1 car garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Beautifully maintained mid-century modern that is ready to be your next home. Fantastic layout with an open kitchen and large sunroom. Master suite with own bathroom. Handicap accessible garage entry. Walkable neighborhood close to Drumm Farms. Full basement with large lot.

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16013 East 30th Terrace South have any available units?
16013 East 30th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16013 East 30th Terrace South have?
Some of 16013 East 30th Terrace South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16013 East 30th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
16013 East 30th Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16013 East 30th Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 16013 East 30th Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 16013 East 30th Terrace South offer parking?
Yes, 16013 East 30th Terrace South offers parking.
Does 16013 East 30th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16013 East 30th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16013 East 30th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 16013 East 30th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 16013 East 30th Terrace South have accessible units?
Yes, 16013 East 30th Terrace South has accessible units.
Does 16013 East 30th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 16013 East 30th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.

