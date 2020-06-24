15608 East 41st Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute little home has hardwood floors and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has a gas stove. New vanity in the hall bathroom with a tub. Laundry located in unfinished basement area. Backyard is very spacious and fenced in with a storage shed. 2 car garage out front. Located in close proximity to shops and dining, this home will not last long! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.