1417 North Blue Mills Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1417 North Blue Mills Road

1417 N Blue Mills Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1417 N Blue Mills Rd, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has been remodeled on the inside which includes new flooring, paint, counter tops, appliances ( refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal ) and more. Attached is a 2 car garage, and a large basement. The backyard has a big deck on back and a fenced in yard.

Elementary : Spring Branch

Middle : Fire Prairie

High School : Fort Osage

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 North Blue Mills Road have any available units?
1417 North Blue Mills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 North Blue Mills Road have?
Some of 1417 North Blue Mills Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 North Blue Mills Road currently offering any rent specials?
1417 North Blue Mills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 North Blue Mills Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 North Blue Mills Road is pet friendly.
Does 1417 North Blue Mills Road offer parking?
Yes, 1417 North Blue Mills Road offers parking.
Does 1417 North Blue Mills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 North Blue Mills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 North Blue Mills Road have a pool?
No, 1417 North Blue Mills Road does not have a pool.
Does 1417 North Blue Mills Road have accessible units?
No, 1417 North Blue Mills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 North Blue Mills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 North Blue Mills Road has units with dishwashers.

