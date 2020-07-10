1417 North Blue Mills Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has been remodeled on the inside which includes new flooring, paint, counter tops, appliances ( refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal ) and more. Attached is a 2 car garage, and a large basement. The backyard has a big deck on back and a fenced in yard.



Elementary : Spring Branch



Middle : Fire Prairie



High School : Fort Osage



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*



This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.