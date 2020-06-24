All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1405 North Ponca Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1405 North Ponca Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:53 PM

1405 North Ponca Drive

1405 N Ponca Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1405 N Ponca Dr, Independence, MO 64058

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Split Entry, one car garage, Country Kitchen, kitchen/dining room combo, 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, finished full basement. Laundry closed off of the kitchen. Large fenced backyard ideal for family, pets and entertaining. Walking distance to the elementary school and Fort Osage school district.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 North Ponca Drive have any available units?
1405 North Ponca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1405 North Ponca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 North Ponca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 North Ponca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 North Ponca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1405 North Ponca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1405 North Ponca Drive offers parking.
Does 1405 North Ponca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 North Ponca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 North Ponca Drive have a pool?
No, 1405 North Ponca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1405 North Ponca Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 North Ponca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 North Ponca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 North Ponca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 North Ponca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 North Ponca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City