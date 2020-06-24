1405 North Ponca Drive

Amenities

Split Entry, one car garage, Country Kitchen, kitchen/dining room combo, 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, finished full basement. Laundry closed off of the kitchen. Large fenced backyard ideal for family, pets and entertaining. Walking distance to the elementary school and Fort Osage school district.



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.