1401 North Cottage Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:54 PM

1401 North Cottage Avenue

1401 North Cottage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1401 North Cottage Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
This home is updated with black appliances and lots of cabinet space. The kitchen also has a cooktop and a small oven cubby. The living room has a nice sized fireplace that's perfect for the upcoming cold weather months. The master bedroom is carpeted with a ceiling fan and an attached half bathroom. The basement area is finished with a bar and a second fireplace. There is also a 4th bedroom in the finished basement area. Out back, a large patio overlooks a fenced in backyard and the home has a 1 car garage in front. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 North Cottage Avenue have any available units?
1401 North Cottage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 North Cottage Avenue have?
Some of 1401 North Cottage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 North Cottage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1401 North Cottage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 North Cottage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 North Cottage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1401 North Cottage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1401 North Cottage Avenue offers parking.
Does 1401 North Cottage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 North Cottage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 North Cottage Avenue have a pool?
No, 1401 North Cottage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1401 North Cottage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1401 North Cottage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 North Cottage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 North Cottage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

