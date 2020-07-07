1401 North Cottage Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.

This home is updated with black appliances and lots of cabinet space. The kitchen also has a cooktop and a small oven cubby. The living room has a nice sized fireplace that's perfect for the upcoming cold weather months. The master bedroom is carpeted with a ceiling fan and an attached half bathroom. The basement area is finished with a bar and a second fireplace. There is also a 4th bedroom in the finished basement area. Out back, a large patio overlooks a fenced in backyard and the home has a 1 car garage in front. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.