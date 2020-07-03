All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

1340 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1340 South Main Street, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIMITED TIME ONLY! ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE ONLY $25!

This gorgeous ranch style home is perfect for you to start the new year off right! With beautiful hardwood floors throughout this home makes for the perfect game night spot. Contact our leasing department today!

To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 S Main St have any available units?
1340 S Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1340 S Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1340 S Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 S Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 S Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1340 S Main St offer parking?
No, 1340 S Main St does not offer parking.
Does 1340 S Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 S Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 S Main St have a pool?
No, 1340 S Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1340 S Main St have accessible units?
No, 1340 S Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 S Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 S Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 S Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 S Main St does not have units with air conditioning.

