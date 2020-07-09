All apartments in Independence
1302 S Scott Ave Unit
1302 S Scott Ave Unit

1302 South Scott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1302 South Scott Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba41960071 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Very affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Features kitchen with gas stove, spacious rooms, washer/dryer hookups, and off-street parking. Pets: 2 pet maximum, $25 month for 1 pet and $40 monthly for 2 pets. Pet Deposit $200 non-refundable for 1 pet and $300 non-refundable for 2 pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

