1302 S Scott Ave Unit

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking range

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba41960071 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Very affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Features kitchen with gas stove, spacious rooms, washer/dryer hookups, and off-street parking. Pets: 2 pet maximum, $25 month for 1 pet and $40 monthly for 2 pets. Pet Deposit $200 non-refundable for 1 pet and $300 non-refundable for 2 pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove