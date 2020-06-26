All apartments in Independence
12901 E 41st St S
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

12901 E 41st St S

12901 E 41st St S · No Longer Available
Location

12901 E 41st St S, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE TO SHOW 05/13/19!!!
Rent is $1250 a month/Deposit is $1200

Luff-Elementary
Bridger-Middle School
Truman High School

Great Ranch located in Independence. One car attached garage. Cute little front porch. Property has new flooring/new appliances/new paint. You will not want to miss this gorgeous gem.
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*
*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12901 E 41st St S have any available units?
12901 E 41st St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 12901 E 41st St S have?
Some of 12901 E 41st St S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12901 E 41st St S currently offering any rent specials?
12901 E 41st St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12901 E 41st St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 12901 E 41st St S is pet friendly.
Does 12901 E 41st St S offer parking?
Yes, 12901 E 41st St S offers parking.
Does 12901 E 41st St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12901 E 41st St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12901 E 41st St S have a pool?
No, 12901 E 41st St S does not have a pool.
Does 12901 E 41st St S have accessible units?
No, 12901 E 41st St S does not have accessible units.
Does 12901 E 41st St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 12901 E 41st St S does not have units with dishwashers.
