12809 East 40 Terrace South

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful property features everything you could ask for. Perfect main level open floor plan with large living, dining space. Completely updated kitchen with hard surface countertops and stunning backsplash!



Split level living allows for additional family room and extra bedroom room downstairs. The updated bathrooms are completely renovated and look like new! This home also features an attached garage and fully fenced in backyard.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.