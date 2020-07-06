All apartments in Independence
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

11204 E 20th St., S

11204 East 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11204 East 20th Street, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Newly Remodel Home! Single Family Home - This is a newly remodel home going for $725.00.

This beautiful home features an remodel kitchen, with granite counter tops and stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.
New flooring & carpet throughout home.
Large Outside Deck
Ceiling Fans Throughout.
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups.
This home is located in a clean, quiet neighborhood off Sterling Ave with easy access to Hwy 470/291.

Rent $725 / Security Deposit $725

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis

Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties.

(RLNE5181856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11204 E 20th St., S have any available units?
11204 E 20th St., S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11204 E 20th St., S have?
Some of 11204 E 20th St., S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11204 E 20th St., S currently offering any rent specials?
11204 E 20th St., S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11204 E 20th St., S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11204 E 20th St., S is pet friendly.
Does 11204 E 20th St., S offer parking?
No, 11204 E 20th St., S does not offer parking.
Does 11204 E 20th St., S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11204 E 20th St., S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11204 E 20th St., S have a pool?
No, 11204 E 20th St., S does not have a pool.
Does 11204 E 20th St., S have accessible units?
No, 11204 E 20th St., S does not have accessible units.
Does 11204 E 20th St., S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11204 E 20th St., S has units with dishwashers.

