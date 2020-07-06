11204 E 20th St., S

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Newly Remodel Home! Single Family Home - This is a newly remodel home going for $725.00.
This beautiful home features an remodel kitchen, with granite counter tops and stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.
New flooring & carpet throughout home.
Large Outside Deck
Ceiling Fans Throughout.
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups.
This home is located in a clean, quiet neighborhood off Sterling Ave with easy access to Hwy 470/291.
Rent $725 / Security Deposit $725
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties.
(RLNE5181856)