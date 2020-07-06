11204 E 20th St., S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Newly Remodel Home! Single Family Home - This is a newly remodel home going for $725.00.



This beautiful home features an remodel kitchen, with granite counter tops and stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.

New flooring & carpet throughout home.

Large Outside Deck

Ceiling Fans Throughout.

Unfinished Basement

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups.

This home is located in a clean, quiet neighborhood off Sterling Ave with easy access to Hwy 470/291.



Rent $725 / Security Deposit $725



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal done on case by case basis



Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties.



(RLNE5181856)