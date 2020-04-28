All apartments in Independence
109 N Glenwood

109 North Glenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 North Glenwood Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming soon on August 1. Occupied. No showings until August, but we are accepting applications.

Cozy house on a good sized, fenced yard, with a 1 car garage and a full basement. No appliances provided.

Please apply at www.hooverproperty.com

We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.

Note the following:

1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.

2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease will not be tolerated.

3) No recent evictions

4) All utilities in your name before move in.

5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.

6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.

7) References are required.

Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.

Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait. Drop in when our crew is there cleaning and making repairs. Get on the list of interested tenants by filling out the application now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 N Glenwood have any available units?
109 N Glenwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 109 N Glenwood currently offering any rent specials?
109 N Glenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 N Glenwood pet-friendly?
No, 109 N Glenwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 109 N Glenwood offer parking?
Yes, 109 N Glenwood offers parking.
Does 109 N Glenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 N Glenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 N Glenwood have a pool?
No, 109 N Glenwood does not have a pool.
Does 109 N Glenwood have accessible units?
No, 109 N Glenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 109 N Glenwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 N Glenwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 N Glenwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 N Glenwood does not have units with air conditioning.
