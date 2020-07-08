All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 10704 East 26th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10704 East 26th Street South
Last updated March 16 2020 at 4:47 AM

10704 East 26th Street South

10704 East 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10704 East 26th Street, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute & clean, 2 bedroom home with a full basement. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. These rules will be strictly enforced. One car garage, nice yard, appliances on site, tenant pays utilities.

****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks $35 app fee for all over 18 Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider!
Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531
Cute & clean, 2 bedroom home with a full basement. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. These rules will be strictly enforced.
One car garage, nice yard, appliances on site, tenant pays utilities.

****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10704 East 26th Street South have any available units?
10704 East 26th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10704 East 26th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
10704 East 26th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 East 26th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10704 East 26th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 10704 East 26th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 10704 East 26th Street South offers parking.
Does 10704 East 26th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10704 East 26th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 East 26th Street South have a pool?
No, 10704 East 26th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 10704 East 26th Street South have accessible units?
No, 10704 East 26th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 10704 East 26th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10704 East 26th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10704 East 26th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 10704 East 26th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City