10512 East 35th Street South

Coming Soon in June. Currently Occupied. Check back for more pictures.



10512 E 35th St, Independence, MO - 3 or 4 Bed, 1 Bath Single-Family Home with a full basement and large 2 car detached garage or workshop. Sun Room can be additional common space or can be set up as a 4th bedroom.



The 0.78 acre, fully fenced yard has a fully planted garden that has already produced onions and strawberries, with Corn, Green Beans, Tomatoes,

and more planted and starting to bud out.



The property comes with a nice chicken coop and a set of young hens that should start producing eggs by September if you know how to care for them.



The chickens and/or garden can be cleaned out if you want, but we have people asking for space to do this so often, you might want to keep them. Your choice.



The entry is gated and the circle drive goes around back to the huge private back yard and detached garage/workshop.



This single-family home is located in the Pitcher neighborhood in Independence, MO. ZIP code 64052. This property can be configured as 3 or 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,202 sqft of floor space on the main level plus a full basement that is plumbed out for another bathroom.



We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.



Apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Note the following:



1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.



2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease will not be tolerated.



3) No recent evictions



4) All utilities in your name before move in.



5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.



6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.



7) References are required.



Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.



Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait.