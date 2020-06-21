All apartments in Independence
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10512 East 35th Street South
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:50 PM

10512 East 35th Street South

10512 East 35th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10512 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming Soon in June. Currently Occupied. Check back for more pictures.

10512 E 35th St, Independence, MO - 3 or 4 Bed, 1 Bath Single-Family Home with a full basement and large 2 car detached garage or workshop. Sun Room can be additional common space or can be set up as a 4th bedroom.

The 0.78 acre, fully fenced yard has a fully planted garden that has already produced onions and strawberries, with Corn, Green Beans, Tomatoes,
and more planted and starting to bud out.

The property comes with a nice chicken coop and a set of young hens that should start producing eggs by September if you know how to care for them.

The chickens and/or garden can be cleaned out if you want, but we have people asking for space to do this so often, you might want to keep them. Your choice.

The entry is gated and the circle drive goes around back to the huge private back yard and detached garage/workshop.

This single-family home is located in the Pitcher neighborhood in Independence, MO. ZIP code 64052. This property can be configured as 3 or 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,202 sqft of floor space on the main level plus a full basement that is plumbed out for another bathroom.

We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.

Apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Note the following:

1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.

2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease will not be tolerated.

3) No recent evictions

4) All utilities in your name before move in.

5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.

6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.

7) References are required.

Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.

Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 East 35th Street South have any available units?
10512 East 35th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10512 East 35th Street South have?
Some of 10512 East 35th Street South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 East 35th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
10512 East 35th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 East 35th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 10512 East 35th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 10512 East 35th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 10512 East 35th Street South does offer parking.
Does 10512 East 35th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 East 35th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 East 35th Street South have a pool?
No, 10512 East 35th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 10512 East 35th Street South have accessible units?
No, 10512 East 35th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 East 35th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 East 35th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
