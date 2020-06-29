All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

1027 S Park Ave

1027 South Park Avenue
Location

1027 South Park Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This cute bungalow has two bedrooms and one bathroom! Recent updates include newly finished hardwood floors and welcoming paint colors!

There is a fully fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping!

Pets are welcome with applicable fees based on size.

Click the link on this page or call us at 913-583-1515 to set up a showing of this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 S Park Ave have any available units?
1027 S Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 S Park Ave have?
Some of 1027 S Park Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 S Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1027 S Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 S Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 S Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1027 S Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1027 S Park Ave offers parking.
Does 1027 S Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 S Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 S Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1027 S Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1027 S Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1027 S Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 S Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 S Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
