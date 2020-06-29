Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1027 S Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1027 S Park Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1027 S Park Ave
1027 South Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1027 South Park Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This cute bungalow has two bedrooms and one bathroom! Recent updates include newly finished hardwood floors and welcoming paint colors!
There is a fully fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping!
Pets are welcome with applicable fees based on size.
Click the link on this page or call us at 913-583-1515 to set up a showing of this home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1027 S Park Ave have any available units?
1027 S Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1027 S Park Ave have?
Some of 1027 S Park Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1027 S Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1027 S Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 S Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 S Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1027 S Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1027 S Park Ave offers parking.
Does 1027 S Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 S Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 S Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1027 S Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1027 S Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1027 S Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 S Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 S Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Similar Pages
Independence 1 Bedrooms
Independence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with Parking
Independence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Glendale
Bridger
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City